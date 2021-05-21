Frederick Henry Hoffman, 78, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on May 17, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Fred was born July 11, 1942, in Gorham, Illinois, to Henry and Hazel Laverne (Geiger) Hoffman. He served his country in the United States Marines.
He was a lifelong Christian and a member of the Second Baptist Church of Granite City. Fred was past and present President of the Pontoon Beach Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing, camping, barbecuing, and going to Horseshoe Lake with his wife. He loved watching old war and western movies. Spending time with his wife and family was very important to him. He loved making his “famous banana cake” for everyone.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Hoffman and Hazel Kontros; step-father, Andrew Kontros; daughter, Shirley Hoffman; sister Andrea Kontros; and brother Edward Hoffman.
Survivors include his wife, Alice M. Hoffman of Granite City, Illinois; sons: Danny Sullivan of Granite City, Illinois, and James Hoffman of Granite City, Illinois; daughters: Pamela (Walter) Sullivan of Granite City, Illinois, and Margie (Richard) Cheung of Granite City, Illinois; sister, Carol Larson of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren: Amanda (Abe) Smith, Darryl (Brittany) Fisher, Michael (Catherine) Fisher, Kevin (Jillian) Chadwick-Fisher, Chelseah Byrd, James Hoffman, Lilith Hoffman, and William Cheung; great-grandchildren: Abey Smith, Jayce Byrd, Connor Fisher, Maia Fisher, Killian Chadwick-Fisher, and Finnian Chadwick-Fisher.
A visitation time will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Avenue, Granite City, Illinois. A Celebration of Life will start at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Sedabres officiating and dinner will follow. Herr Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements
