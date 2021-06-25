Freddie Edward Cohen, age 84, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City, IL. Freddie was born on February 16, 1936 in Olive Branch, IL, a son of the late Claude Cohen and Goldie (Gullett) Cohen.
Freddie was a Korean War Veteran who proudly served in the United States Army from 1953-1956 and in the United States Navy from 1958-1981, he retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Molder. During his time in the military he was awarded the National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with Bronze Star, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon along with Six Good Conduct Awards. Freddie was also a lifetime member of the VFW and a Mason with the Ainad Shriners Lodge 1030 Emeth since 2004.
On December 26, 1959, Freddie married Glenda Martin, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. He was a quiet, proud man who enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would love to just sit back and take everything in, saying “look what we started mom”. Freddie loved spending time with his golfing buddies and was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church in Granite City, IL. He was a loving husband, father, papa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Freddie was preceded in death by his sister, Lela Miller; and by one brother, Lester Cohen.
He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-one years, Glenda Cohen of Granite City, IL; loving children, Richard Cohen of Granite City, IL, Connie (Kirk) Webb of St. Charles, MO and Penny (Robert) Havrilla of Gulf Breeze, FL; brother, John Cohen of Olive Branch, IL; grandfather to Nichole, Michael, Nikki, Robert, Ann, Tessa, Bianca, Leonard, Sophia, Natalee and Ricky; great-grandfather to eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, private military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Word of Life Tabernacle Church.
