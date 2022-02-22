Freddie L. Cavins, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:02 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 24, 1929 in Granite City, a son of the late John and Minnie (Reeves) Cavins. He married Delorus Ruth (Guenther) Cavins on September 17, 1949 at Third Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. The retired steelworker retired from Granite City Steel after 44 years of dedicated service as a millwright and was a member of the Steelworkers Local #1899. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #204 in Madison and enjoyed his days of playing golf, cooking and fishing. He was always there to help others, always helping other with any project and made his home available to anyone to talk, eat or have a place to sleep. He cherished his family and extended family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with all of his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 72 years, he is survived by four children, Bruce Cavins of Granite City, Susan Cavins (Dennis Bill) of St. Louis, Jeffrey Cavins (Dawn) of Granite City and Steven Cavins (Karen) of Granite City; six grandchildren, Erika Milonas (Dave), Jonathan Cavins (Lisa), Shaana Christian (Andrew), Sabrena Polarine (Greg), Lori Law (Andy) and Jessica Cavins (Matthew Klug); six great grandchildren, Josephine, Vivienne, Colton, Scarlett, Zoey and Remy; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow Cavins (Ruth) and Albert Cavins (Dorothy). In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Early closings and cancellations for Thur. Feb. 17
- Closings and cancellations for Fri. Feb. 18
- East Alton recognizes heroes in recent shooting case
- Amy Adams
- Josh Lipe
- Pritzker mask appeal dismissed by appellate court, local lawmakers react
- Denise Marie Saksa
- Program to help young Illinois farmers acquire land
- Program will help seniors pay property taxes
- Madison County gets new EMA director