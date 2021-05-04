Fred “Jr.” Jackson, 70 of Granite City passed away on Sunday May 2, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
“Jr.” was born on September 25, 1950 in Anna, IL; the son of the late Fred R. and Jeanette (Sinks) Jackson Sr. “Jr.” was a Crane operator for US Steel, retiring in 2012. “Jr.” had attended Enjoy Church in Alton and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. In his free time, “Jr.” enjoyed his days of traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. “Jr.” will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
“Jr.” is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Barbara (Barnett) Jackson, whom he married on February 14, 1975; son, Scott and Katie Jackson of Edwardsville, IL; daughter, Renee and Matthew Baldwin of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Brynn Jackson, Brooke Jackson, Trey Jackson of Edwardsville, Alexa Baldwin, Chloe Baldwin of Granite City; brother, Joe Jackson and Fielding Johnson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sisters, Peggy and Phillip Cruse of Granite City, Sandy Jackson Fairview Heights, IL; step-mom, Rubie Jackson of Fairview Height, IL and a network of many close friends.
In addition to his parents, “Jr.” was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jones.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Daren Carstens officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorial donations are suggested to Enjoy Church, 3303 Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002.