Franklin “Frank” D. Hays, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home at 5:36 a.m. Wed. Oct. 26 2022 with his family at his side.
He was born April 11, 1939 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Joseph Washington & Ruby Elizabeth (Robinson) Hays.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran and worked security for President John F. Kennedy’s funeral as well as having been present for Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech. After the military he owned and operated a catering service and food truck. He loved talking politics and going out to breakfast with family and friends. He was a member of the NRA and was an avid Cardinal’s fan.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Karen Bunton of DuQuoin, IL and Vicki (Gregory) Meister of Mascoutah, IL; a son-in-law: Brian Jones of Pontoon Beach, IL; 5 grandchildren: Jackie, Chana, Kevin, Samantha & Brooke; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Patsy Leola Hays on Sept. 24, 2007; a daughter: Pamela Jones; 3 brothers: J.W., Virgil and Robert Louis Hays; and 5 sisters: Garnet Clements, Della Waynick, Zella Clements, Elizabeth Nunnery and Josephine Dallas.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Oct. 29, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
