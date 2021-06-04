Frankie Wayne Greathouse, age 75, of Madison, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home. Frank was born on February 16, 1946 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Frank Eldred Greathouse and Ada Ellen (Bunnell) Greathouse.
Frank retired in 2013 as a medical surgery technician from Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL, after 42 years of dedicated service. He was an avid sports fan and he always enjoyed talking about sports and politics. He proudly served on the Granite City Planning and Zoning Committee for several years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Frank never met a stranger, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Macklin; two granddaughters, Alicia Lohr and Zoey Jarnagin; and by a daughter-in-law, Lori Jarnagin.
He is survived by his dear brother, Dennis Greathouse; devoted life partner of 49 years, Martha Jarnagin; loving daughter and son-in-law, Michele Jarnagin and Ted Lohr; loving son, Michael Jarnagin; proud grandfather to Alexandra Lohr and Belle Jarnagin; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.