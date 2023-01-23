Frances Jane Click, 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Fri. Jan. 20, 2023 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born Aug. 1, 1940 in East Liverpool, OH to the late Floyd Lester & Sara Jane (Bailey) Donohue.
Jane is survived by a daughter: Julie Lynn Gordon; a son: Kenneth Michael Click; 3 grandchildren: Kevin Gordon, Ashley Dawn Click and Donald Michael Click; and a sister: Sherry Clark of NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Richard Click; 2 brothers: James L. Donohue and Richard Allen Hickman; and a step-brother.
Cremation arrangements with online information through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.