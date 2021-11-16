Floyd Mervin Kenley, 91 of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Floyd was born on January 16, 1930 in Steele, MO; the son of the late Elvis and Elua (Cowell) Kenley. Floyd was a district sales manager for Toro and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean War where he earned 2 purple hearts and a Korean Service Medal. Floyd loved watching all sports and enjoyed his days of spending time with his family. Floyd will be remembered for the love of his family, his service to his country and all the special times he shared with his family and friends.
Floyd is survived by and will be missed by his daughter and son-in-law; Pam and Keith Colp of Pontoon Beach, IL; grandson and his wife, Kevin and Felicia Colp of Mitchell, IL; granddaughter and husband, Stacey and Andy Unfried of Maryville, IL; great-grandchildren, Gavin Colp, Deakon Colp, Allyona Unfried, Addylia Unfried; sister-in-law, Agnes Richardson of Steele, MO; brother, Wilburn Hillhouse of Galesburg, IL and numerous nieces, nephews and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife; Ruby Marie (Richardson) Kenley, whom he married on May 10, 1952 in Pocahontas, AR; sisters, Hallie Hillhouse, Oma Thompson.
In celebration of Floyd’s life, visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Donations in Floyd’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.