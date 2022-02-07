Floyd M. Jordan Jr., 85, of Mitchell, IL, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born June 25, 1936 in Oklahoma to the late Floyd M. & Vada (Beckendorf) Jordan.
On June 29, 1955, he and Donna I. Sidwell were married in Brownstown, IL. She preceded him in death Dec. 20, 2019.
Floyd retired from Granite City Steel as a foreman after 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Boy Scouts of America, Pack #41 and Troop #41 with the Cahokia Mound Council. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and a Silver Beaver award recipient.
He is survived by a son: Gary (Jerry) Jordan; and a daughter: Barbara Jordan of Mitchell; 2 grandchildren: Joshua and Holly Jordan; and a great-grandchild: Kennli Jordan.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Loyce Becker.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wosjtrom.com