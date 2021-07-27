Florence Mildred Turner, 76, of Granite City, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born April 5, 1945 in Buford, North Carolina.
Florence loved to collect clowns and loved to gamble. She also loved to attend yard sales.
She is survived by her daughter: Ronda Lopez; 5 sons: Oliver Smith, Robert Paulin, Edward Suydam, Christopher Stillwell and Ronald Stillwell; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Carl Turner; and 2 daughters: Bethann Wells and Jennifer Stillwell.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm Saturday, July 31 at Wojstrom Funeral Home, 3939 Lake Drive, Granite City, IL 62040.
Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com