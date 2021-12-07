Flora June Trebing, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, December, 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born on November 26, 1937 in Grafton, IL to James and Claudine (Compton) Lovsey.
Flora married Nelson Trebing in Edwardsville, IL in 1961. He preceded her in death in 1972.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed playing Bingo and reading.
She was the oldest of her 12 siblings.
Flora is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Norman) Smith of Collinsville, IL; 2 sons: Nelson “Scott” Trebing of Granite City, IL and Steven James Trebing of Granite City, IL; 3 grandchildren: Nathanial (Erika) Smith, Nicholas Smith and Lindsey (Jimmy) McComas and 3 great grandchildren: Oakleigh Smith, Nathanial Smith, Jr and Mila Smith. Also surviving are 8 brothers; Ron (Carmen) Lovsey, Bill (Deanna) Lovsey, Tom Lovsey, John (Alta) Lovsey, Robert (Marsha) Lovsey, David (Diane) Lovsey, Jeff Lovsey and Curtis (Kelly) Lovsey and 3 sisters: Mary (Kenny) Dunaway, Beverly Varble and Tammy Hannah.
Flora is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
