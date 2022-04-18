Faye Lynn Hester, 82, of St. Charles, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:02 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri. Born August 13, 1939 in Cadiz, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Virginia M. (Mize) Bridges. She married the love of her life, Lynn Russell Hester on March 18, 1960 in Belleville, Illinois and he survives. She was a loving and faithful wife and mother whom cherished the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Faye had worked for several offices throughout the years with great secretarial skills. She was a member of St. Charles First Baptist Church and enjoyed her many years of attending churches in Granite City. She was artistic with her adult coloring books, enjoyed cross stitching, playing cards with her friends and had a keen eye for decorating her home. She was always caring for others, loved her days of traveling, visiting a beautiful beach and collecting seashells. In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Steven Scarborough of St. Charles, Missouri; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Dwain and Linda Bridges of Granite City; step-granddaughter, Lindsey B. Scarborough of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Betty Jackson of Florissant, Missouri; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jerry Dudley officiating. Memorials may be made to Love Packages to fuel international missions work and sending the gospel to the ends of the earth by putting bibles and other literature into the hands of people around the world. They can be accepted at the funeral home, mailed to 220 Union Street, Butler, IL 62015 or made online at www.lovepackages.org. Her service will be available to watch livestream on her tribute wall at www.irwinchapel.com.
