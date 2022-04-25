Faron Young Carter, 59, of Wood River passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 2, 1962, in Jerseyville, IL the son of Doctor Edward and Sylvia Lee (Young) Carter. In 1979 Faron married Starla Cato in Hartford, IL.
He enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, and boating with his boss Chris Nolan. Above all family was the most important thing to Faron and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Starla Carter of Wood River, IL; two children, Lisa and Ashey Carter; seven grandchildren, Michael Carter, Matthew Carter, Morgan Cox, Megan Cox, Jacob Barrett, Kaia Cox, and Maia Carter; two sisters, Vickie Debrinich and Peggy Zinner; and a brother, Don Carter.
He was preceded in death his parents; and two nephews, Joe Cunningham and David Zinner.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 11:00 am until the time of services at 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL Burial will follow at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com