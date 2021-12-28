Evvie Dianna Osborn, 71, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Granite Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City, IL.
She was born on February 7, 1950 in Chester, IL to Roy and Mabel Asbury.
Evvie married Lloyd Osborn in Chester, IL on January 28, 1968.
The loving wife and mother enjoyed playing Bingo and crafting.
Besides her husband, Evvie is survived by 2 daughters: Christina (Dean) Sanders of Granite City and Stacy (Shane) Wright of Granite City; a son, Brian (Michelle) Osborn of Bethalto, IL; 5 grandchildren: Kevin Osborn, Lauren Osborn, Sean Wright, Gavin Wright and Collin Sanders; a great grandson, Matthew Osborn and a brother, Russell Asbury of Chester, IL.
Evvie is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Angela Osborn; 3 brothers: Ralph Asbury, Howard Asbury and Roy Asbury and a sister, Roxie Mansker.
A memorial visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.