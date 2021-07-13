Evelynn Jean Harris, nee Drum was born to Lynn and Beulah (Peacock) Drum on June 23, 1931 in Palmyra, IL. She joined her loving husband Herman with the Lord in heaven on July 11, 2021.
Evelynn married Herman Harris on December 31, 1951. They were married for 64 years when he passed away on February 29, 2016.
Evelynn had attended Calvary Life Church in Granite City. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #420 and held the office of Worthy Matron for a period of time. Evelynn volunteered her time to youth by serving as a 4-H leader and as a Madison County Election Judge. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to cross stitch, quilt and paint ceramics. She cherished special times with her family and friends and watching hummingbirds in her yard. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and could spot a spec of lint on the floor from a mile away. Evelynn sold Avon Beauty Products early in her career, then worked for over 20 years as a secretary for Boy Scouts of America.
Evelynn was preceded in death by her husband Herman, son Randy, son-in-law, Chris Coffman, grandson, Trevor Coffman, her parents, Lynn and Beulah Drum, twin sister, Marilynn Whitworth and younger sister, Marjorie Williams.
Evelynn is survived by and will be missed by her son; Rick (Cara) Ahlvers; daughters, April (Dave) Boeger, Robbin Coffman; grandchildren, Julie (Nick) Zezoff, Ben Ahlvers, Jill (Jeremy) Burnett, Mike (Sara) Ahlvers, Kelly Boeger (Dave Pride), Kasey Boeger, Taylor Coffman, Tanner (Meghan) Coffman, Tucker Coffman; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren with 2 more babies to arrive soon.
In celebration of Evelynn’s life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Louis Unit, San Gabriel
Assisted Living & Memory Care and Heartland Hospice.
Evelynn’s family would like to thank San Gabriel Assisted Living & Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care she received.