Evan Martin Ursch, 53, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home.
He was born on January 29, 1969 in White Hall, IL to Brian A. Ursch and Cathy (Martin) Schallenberg.
The U.S. Army veteran was employed for over 10 years as a truck driver and had many interesting sidelines as a watch repairman, artist, woodworker and antique collector. He spent many hours with his partner, Jeanne, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
He fought a hard battle with his serious health issues the last year and a half and will be sadly missed.
Evan is survived by his mother and step father, Irvin Schallenberg of Granite City, IL; his partner of over 20 years, Jeanne Romeo of St. Charles, MO; 2 brothers: Timothy Ursch of Wood River, IL and Corey Ursch of Hartford, IL. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother and maternal step grandfather, Belle and Ralph Anderson of Glen Carbon, IL and 2 uncles: Byron (Ruth Ann) Martin of Jonesboro, GA and Eldon Martin of Chicago, IL.
Besides his father, Evan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Melvin and Frances Ursch; maternal grandfather, Orson Martin, Jr and an uncle, Orson Martin III.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.