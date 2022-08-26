Eva Ethel Uhls, 89, of Madison, IL died on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on June 8, 1933 in Mattoon, IL to Ivan Fitzpatrick and Edna (Tanner) Jenkins.
The loving mother and grandmother worked for Chiles Catering at Granite City Steel. Eva was a member of Israelite Spiritual Temple in East St. Louis, IL and she enjoyed coloring and watching tv.
Eva is survived by 2 daughters: Edna Antonovich of Collinsville and Dorothy Rodgers of Madison; a step daughter, Betty (Rickey) Carroll-Collins of Los Angeles, CA; a son, Jerry (Connie) Flora of Granite City; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a great –great grandchild and 2 sisters: Edna Garner of Mattoon and Lola Montague of Mattoon.
Besides her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her partner, Paul Carroll; 4 brothers: Dale Scott, James Jenkins, Paul Jenkins and Charles Jenkins and a sister, Donna Montague.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
