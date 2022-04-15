Eunice Whitsell

Eunice Lee Whitsell, age 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton, IL. Eunice was born on August 30, 1933 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Earl and Hazel (Rote) Hinson.
Eunice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. She was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. She was also a member and President of the Auxiliary Unit Venice-Madison American Legion Post #307, Auxiliary member of Madison Amvets Post 204, Madison County Salon 53 of the Eight and Forty, the former American Legion Auxiliary Rep, Dept of Illinois, John Cochran VAMC and a member of the Granite City Friends of the Library. Eunice retired in 1995 from Madison County Nursing Home as a nurse aid and rehab therapy aid after twenty-two years of dedicated service. She always enjoyed reading a good book and spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Eunice loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Becherer; and by her siblings, Charles Hinson, Arthur Hinson, Kenneth Hinson, Earl Hinson, Dorothy Hinson and Norma Hillmer.
She is survived by her loving children, David (Maribeth) Whitsell of Marion, IL, Charlie (Valerie) Whitsell of St. Charles, MO, Daniel (Molly) Whitsell of Lebanon, OH and Betty (Tony) Tormino of Alton, IL; sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Unity Baptist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.