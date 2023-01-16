Eunice Wernle

Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide.
On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon O. Wernle at St. Paul E & R Church, Jamestown, IL, who passed away on Thursday, November 13, 1986.
She was a former member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Jametown, IL, former-Secretary of Church Council; former Secretary and Past President of St. Paul United Church of Christ Women's Guild; former Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher; former Member of Women's Guild Rummage Sale Committee (25 years).
Eunice was born south of Jamestown, IL and grew up on the family farm. She attended Hess Country School for 2 years, Jamestown Country School for 6 years, Pocahontas High School for 1 year and then graduated from Breese High School in 1951. She worked at Basler Electric for 11 years. Then she stayed at home to raise her family and babysit for other children in the area. In 1986 she went back to work at Faith Countryside Homes and worked in the Dietary Department until retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading and taking bus tour trips with her sisters. She also enjoyed quilting for many years. She did alot of canning food and making juice and jelly from her own garden, She enjoyed doing puzzles.
Survivors include:
Son - Glenn A. (Janet) Wernle, Jamestown, IL
Son - Dennis L. (Lori) Wernle, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter - Kathleen S. (Robert) Stanley, Marine, IL
Daughter - Barbara A. (Significant Other-Randy Gallegos) Bingham, Greenville, IL
Son - Steven E. (Brenda) Wernle, Jamestown , IL
Grandchild - Heather Jo (Zach) Jenny, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild - Robert P. Stanley III, Marine, IL
Grandchild - Danielle J. (Tyler) Morrow, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Lauren E. Stanley, Marine, IL
Grandchild - Dustin R. Bingham, Greenville, IL
Grandchild - Brandon L. (Significant Other-April McNece) Bingham , Greenville, IL
Great Grandchild - Cayson L. Jenny, Pocahontas, IL
Great Grandchild - Emery J. Jenny, Pocahontas, IL.
.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Gustave W. Strotheide - Died 11/24/1960
Mother - Wilhelmina E. (nee Remmert) Strotheide - Died 2/11/1978
Husband - Eldon Osmar Wernle - Died 11/13/1986
Sister - Luella Senn - Died 5/12/2004
Sister - Viola Strotheide - Died 4/02/1977
Sister - Hilda Gassmann - Died 12/17/2007
Sister - Irma E. H. Mills - Died 8/12/2015
Sister - Pearl A. Gruen - Died 8/09/2017.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Jamestown Cemetery in Jamestown, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Cemetery.