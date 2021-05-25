Eulie B. Rich, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 26, 1932 in Swainsboro, Georgia. He married Wilma “Jeanie” (Markham) Rich on August 10, 1951 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1995 as an Assistant General Foreman over maintenance after over 45 years of dedicated service with American Steel Foundry in Granite City. The combat veteran proudly served his country with the United States Army. Eulie loved God and his family and was a longtime faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City. He was always an encouragement to others and wanted peace throughout the world. He was always tinkering with a project, could fix anything and was an expertise with plumbing and was a talented machinist. Eulie will be remembered for caring completely, giving quietly and loving so deeply. In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Dan Brimer of Glen Carbon and Elizabeth and Jeff Connor of Granite City; five grandchildren and their spouses, Gregory and Mandy Brimer, Aaron and Elisabeth Brimer, Adam and Carolyn Connor, Rachel and Andy Ribbing and Hannah and Steven Trask; nine great grandchildren, Emma Brimer, Nora Connor, Blake Brimer, Amelia Brimer, Hudson Ribbing, Scarlett Trask, Beau Brimer, Brynn Connor and Esther Ribbing; many nieces; nephews; other extended family, his church family and a multitude of special friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Maebelle (Rich) and Walter Curtis; a son, Dennis Rich; three brothers, James, Arlie and Charlie Rich and a sister, Myrtice Stearns. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Calvary Life Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com