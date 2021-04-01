Eugene “Mean Gene” Paul Monroe, 75, of Granite City, IL passed away at 2:50 a.m. Wed. Mar. 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care.
He was born Jan. 18, 1946 in Venice, IL to the late Edward & Edith (Clow) Monroe.
On Apr. 13, 1968 he and Barbara Hunter were married in Granite City. She preceded him in death June 23, 2011.
Gene retired as a pattern maker from Boeing. He loved to watch football and NASCAR and spend time with family and friends at parties and cooking.
He is survived by a daughter: Stacy Monroe; 2 sisters: Glenda Ozbun and Judy Pickle of Granite City; special niece and nephews: Bill (Linda) Bush of Collinsville, IL, Diana (Gary) Wilson of Granite City and RT (Cindy) Miller of Madison, IL; a bonus daughter: Laurie (Glen) Ahlers of Glen Carbon, IL; and a brother-in-law: Bill (Jane) Bush Sr. of Granite City
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers: John, Don, Jim, Danny and Edward Jr.; and 5 sisters: Mitzie Goff, Udell Myers, Sue Miller, Ada Conklin and Catherine Monroe;.
There will be no services per his wishes.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.