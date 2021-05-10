Eugene Dale Petty, age 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Eugene was born on January 7, 1940 in St. Louis, MO, a son of the late Carl Amos Petty and Gertrude Pauline (Jacobs) Barkley.
Eugene was a United States Army Veteran who proudly served his country. On April 10, 1965, Eugene married Norma Setser, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Eugene retired from Killark Electric Company in St. Louis, MO, after many years of dedicated service. After retirement, Eugene became a dog groomer. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Eugene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-six years, Norma Petty of Granite City, IL; loving son, Robert Petty of Granite City, IL; dear brother, Carl (Pauline) Petty of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Rachel Petty of Granite City, IL; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with military honors conducted by the United States Army. The funeral procession will leave Irwin Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Friday for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.