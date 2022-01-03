Eugene (Gene) C. Winston, 80 of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 1:04am on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Gene was born on October 12, 1941, in Nelson, Virginia, the son of the late Howell N., and Mary (Clements) Winston. Gene received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1962 from Lynchburg College, Lynchburg, Virginia. He worked at the Internal Revenue Service for 35 years and retired November 1, 1996. He worked in Virginia, Minnesota, Washington D.C., Illinois, and Missouri. He held various management positions and oversaw all collection activity for Missouri and Kansas when he retired. Gene was an avid deer hunter for over 40 years. After retirement, he became interested in pocket knives and traveled the country buying, selling, and trading pocket knives. He was active in the Bunker Hill Knife Club and was President for over 10 years. As a faithful member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church, he served as the Treasurer for over 20 years. In addition, he was active in the Nottingham Estates Homeowners Association and served as Treasurer for four years. Gene was a St. Louis Cardinals season ticket holder and enjoyed going to the games with his most memorable moment being the 2011 World Series win. Gene traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad when his health permitted with Hawaii being his favorite destination. Gene is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Pauline Winston whom he married on June 20, 2020, in Collinsville, Illinois, his children Diane (Phil) Cessna of Lake St. Louis, Missouri and Steven (Stacey) Winston of Tempe, Arizona and four grandchildren, Nick (Samantha) Cessna, Michael Cessna, Megan Winston and Mallory Winston. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Boswell Winston and two brothers, William H. Winston, and J. Lewis Winston. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Gene’s life, services will be held on Thursday, January 6th, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia Street in Collinsville, Illinois, with Pastor Robert Strong officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois with a committal service indoors at Reiss Chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
