Ernie E. Pyles, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis at 2:17 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born April 30, 1953, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Clyde and Mary Pyles. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carla Pyles. Ernie retired from the American Red Cross in St. Louis after 15 years of dedicated service in maintenance. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Leanne Pyles of Imperial, Missouri and Ryan and Michelle Pyles of Fenton, Missouri; two step daughters, Amy Killian of Godfrey and Kelly and husband, Greg Shulte of Colorado; three grandchildren, Blake, Brooklyn and Morgan Pyles; step grandchildren, Reese Killian, Jackson, Liam and Harper Shulte; his Godson, Tyler Williams of Glen Carbon; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Avenue in Granite City on __________, February ____, 2023 from _________ until time of memorial service at ________ with Reverend Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com