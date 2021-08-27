Ernesto “Neto” Luna Sr., age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Neto was born on February 8, 1954 in El llano Mich. Mexico, a son of the late Miguel Luna Sr. and Salud (Lara) Luna.
On December 1, 1990, Neto married Tamara “Tammy” Null in St. Louis, MO. Neto was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL. He worked as a dietary aid at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL. He was an talented musician and he enjoyed playing the saxophone in the Miguel Luna Orchestra. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Neto loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Neto was preceded in death by a son, Timoteo Luna; and by two brothers, Alberto and Miguel Jr.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Tammy Luna of Granite City, IL; loving children, Kevin (Cindy) Luna of St. Louis, MO, Ernesto “Ernie” (Amy) Luna Jr. of St. Louis, MO, Lalo (Marissa) Luna of House Springs, MO, Victor Luna of Granite City, IL, Thomas Luna of Dallas, TX, Mario Luna of Granite City, IL, Ruby Luna of Granite City, IL and Roxanna Luna of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Rosa, Olivia, Lalo, Bertha, Chavo and Lulu; proud grandfather to Colin, Max, Courtney, Kaela, Nolan, Tiara and Lalito; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Life Church, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association. Donations will accepted at the funeral chapel or church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.