Ernest Hugh Edwards, 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Sat. Dec. 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1954 in Granite City to Doris Faye (Hoy) Klenke of Granite City and the late Stanley C. Edwards.
On May 4, 2012, he and Marcella Rae Ragan were married in Edwardsville, IL. She preceded him in death Jan. 11, 2018.
Ernie was a US Airforce veteran. He retired from the National Records Center.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Kelly Rae (Allen) Shepard of Edwardsville and Hollee (Tom) Pinkerton of Granite City; 2 sons: Eric (Marilyn) Edwards and Eron Edwards of Granite City; 8 grandchildren: Emma, Lucas, Michael, Travis, Tara, Tommy, Karli and Kellen; 5 great-grandchildren: and 2 sisters: Janice (Carroll) Pigg of KY and Beverly (Tom) Bull of TN.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
