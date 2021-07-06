Ernest G. Hubbard, 79 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at River Crossing of Edwardsville.
Ernest was born on January 5, 1942 in Granite City; the son of the late Ernest E. and Evelyn (Miles) Hubbard. Ernest was a machine operator and shift leader at Southwest Steel. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Ernest loved dancing with his wife Penny. He was fascinated by all animals, enjoyed tending to his pond for years and loved watching the birds in his backyard. Most of all Ernest loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Ernest is survived by and will be missed by his children; Gay M.R. and Jeffrey Will of Granite City, Robert Hubbard of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Casey Lord, Taylor and Kelly Fornachon, Madyson Lord, Drew Hubbard, Drake Hubbard, Harper Hubbard; great-grandchild, Ada Hoffman; sisiter, Linda Barr; brothers, Bryan Hubbard, Roger Hubbard, Bradley Hubbard.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife; Teana L. “Penny” (Isaak) Hubbard, whom he married on August 6, 1962; a sister, Catherine Mize and a brother, David Hubbard.
In celebration of Ernest’s life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.After the burial there will be a luncheon for family and close friends at his daughters home. Memorial donations are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation.