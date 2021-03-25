Emmett Lewis Klump Jr., 75, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Thurs. March 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 8, 1945 in Makanda, IL to the late Emmett & Amanda (Curry) Klump Sr.
On May 16, 1965, he married Loretta J. Smith in Ziegler, IL. She survives in Pocahontas.
Emmett was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1962 to 1974, during which time he was in Vietnam and the Cuban missile crisis. He served as an army reservist after leaving active duty. He graduated from SIU Carbondale with a bachelor degree in aviation. He taught Iranian students on the Bell helicopter. He also worked as a guard at Menard prison in Chester, IL and was later a deputy sheriff for Jackson County, IL, Police Chief for Ava and Campbell Hill, IL and a deputy sheriff for Union County, IL. Emmett worked for McDonnell Douglas as a mechanic instructor and taught aviation at Texas State Technical College and was a teacher and contract specialist estimator for Boeing. He was a Mason at the Murphysboro, IL lodge, past president of the Silver Lake Shrine Club and Troy Collinsville Shrine Club. He was a member of Ainad Temple, the Highland VFW and a past president of the Troy VFW. He loved hunting, fishing, swimming, traveling and camping. He was a Boy Scout Den Father, coached little league baseball, girls softball as well as playing football in high school and the Navy. He was a member of Bethel Baptist church in Troy, IL.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Michelle (Greg) Young of Troy, IL; a son: Michael Klump of Pierron, IL; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister: LaDonna Geis of Murphysboro, IL.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Virginia Sarver; and 2 brothers: Bobby and Jim Klump.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com