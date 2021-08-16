Elvin M. “Sarge” Siebert, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Collinsville. He was born October 10, 1931 in Seminary Township, Illinois, a son of the late Carl and Opal (Eller) Siebert. He married Anna (Chernisky) Siebert on December 9, 1952 in Jeffersonville, Indiana and she survives. He retired from the Granite City Post Office after 20 years of dedicated service as a letter carrier. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War and also retired as a Master Sergeant from the Army Reserves after 22 years of service. He was the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions throughout his years of service. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Mulberry Grove and enjoyed attending church at First Baptist Church of Maryville. He was very talented in his construction traits and built many homes throughout the area. He loved his barn and spending time at his property in Mulberry Grove where he enjoyed fishing, tinkering with his tractor and tending to his yard. Elvin will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his wife of 69 years, he is survived by six loving daughters and five sons-in-law, Judy Novosel of Granite City, Sandy Blankenship of Collinsville, Janet and Jamie Jackopin of Sugarland, Texas, Connie and John Ceriotti of St. Louis, Nancy and Brian Dodson of Staunton, Amy and Scott Martin of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jack Schooley of Granite City; eleven cherished grandchildren, Julie, Emily, Jackie, Jennifer, Valerie, Sydney, A.J., John, Matthew, Jessica and Grant; eleven dear great grandchildren, Jackson, Addyson, Joan, Juliette, Carson, Evelyn, Riley, Sadie, A.J. V, Merritt and Knox; a brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Jeana Siebert of Vandalia; a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Mick Broaddus of Raymond; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Edna Siebert Weiss and Bonnie and Robert Minor; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Joan “Nannee” Schooley; a son-in-law, Dr. Robert “Bobbo” Blankenship; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Bob Snow and Linda and Carroll Merritt and three brothers and a sister-in-law, Carl Dean Siebert, Kenny and Barbara Siebert and Daniel Siebert.
In celebration of his life, a visitation for family and close friends will be held at First Baptist Church in Maryville on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Aaron Williamson officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Maryville, Compassion International or to the American Legion in Mulberry Grove. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com