Elsie Mae Riggins, 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:47 a.m. Wed. Nov. 10, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
She was born Mar. 14, 1940 in Bear Springs, TN to the late Waymond & Catherine Birks.
Elsie had owned several area bars over the years and was known for her fun loving spirit and kindness to her patrons. She then worked for Capri Sun. She enjoyed watching “Yellowstone” and reading.
She is survived by a son: Michael (Shana) Pagano of Pontoon Beach, IL; a grandson: Michael C. Pagano; 2 step-grandchildren: Trey Plocher and Brionna Bartlett; 2 great-grandchildren: Emery and Cathryn; 3 step-great-grandchildren: Hayden, Beckham and Sebastian; 3 sisters: Bernice Morris, Esther Marks and Linda Ahlers; many nieces and nephews; and her former husband: Michel F. Pagano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Jamie L. Pagano; daughter-in-law: Linda Gillis Pagano; and 2 brothers: Donnie and Billy Birks.
Services will be private at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with private burial at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.