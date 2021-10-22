Ellis N. Hackney Jr., born on December 6, 1923, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021. He was 97 years of age.
Ellis was the son of Ellis N. Hackney, Sr., and Marie (Karleman) Hackney. He had one sister, Lucille (Sissy) Kalogerou who preceded him in death.
As a young man, Ellis worked at Johnson’s Roller Rink, now Stoppkotte’s in Granite City. It was there that he met his wife Lois (Peggy) Thomas.
Ellis and Peggy married on September 18, 1943. She preceded him in death in November 1999.
Together they had five children, Clydelle Mayfield, deceased, Dr. Tim Hackney and his wife Debbie (Tatum), Jolene Keel and her husband Harlon, Peggy Jo Thompson and her husband Dave and Ellis N.(Newt) Hackney, III and his wife Karrie.
Ellis is survived by four of his children, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a dear friend Dolores Zinn.
Ellis was employed for over 39 years by Union Electric, now Ameren UE, as a Design Draftsman in St. Louis, MO. He retired from UE in March of 1986.
Ellis was a member of Triple Lodge 835, AF & AM, serving as Secretary of the Lodge for several years and Worshipful Master in 1999, Pontoon Beach Lodge 1177, AF & AM, serving as Secretary for several years, and Emeth Lodge 1030, AF & AM, in Fairview Heights. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite Bodies, Ainad and Moolah Shrine Temples, the Order of Eastern Star of Illinois and a Senior Demolay of James Stuart Chapter in Granite City, and served as an Advisor on the Advisory Council of James Stuart Chapter for many years.
Visitation will be on Monday 4 pm - 8 pm October 25, 2021 with a Masonic service
7 pm. Funeral Tuesday 1 pm October 26, 2021. At Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or the Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland IL, and Heartland Hospice. What a wonderful group of doctors and nurses who were so kind to our dad in his final days.