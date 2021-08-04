Ellen Douglas, 97, of Trinidad, Colorado, died on July 18, 2021 at home after a short illness. She was a long time resident of Granite City before moving to Colorado to live with her son, Marty and daughter-in-law Mary Anne.
Mrs. Douglas was born March 21, 1924, in York County, Nebraska to Alta (Ellibee) and Roy Jones .She married Willis (Jack) Douglas in 1945 shortly after he returned from Europe at the close of World War II. They had met at a USO dance in Nebraska before his deployment..
Ellen was an active member of her church her entire adult life and served in many leadership capacities and support activities, including her favorite, Foreign Missions. She had also worked for and retired from government service. Ellen enjoyed volunteer work including the Edwardsville library, Meridian Village, and the Fox theater in St. Louis.
Survivors include her son, Martin Douglas of Trinidad, Colorado, eight grand- children, thirteen great grand-children, and two great great grand-children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Don Jones, Vern Jones. and Jerry Jones. Also, two children Jacky Nemeth and Grant Douglas, and one great-grandson, Rowan.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no immediate service, However, a service is tentatively planned for October 8 at Irwin's Chapel in Granite City.
No flowers or memorials are necessary but remembrances are welcome.