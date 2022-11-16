Ellareigna Paige Watkins was born and died at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She is survived by her mother, Millennia Paige Becker of Granite City; her father, Devin Allen Watkins of Granite City; maternal grandmother, Colleen (John Blaylock) Fields-Blaylock of Granite City; paternal grandmother, Angela Nagle of Granite City and paternal grandfather, Dennis Watkins of Granite City. Also surviving are maternal great grandmothers; Sylvia Fields and Rosie Griffith; maternal great grandfather, Jack Becker and paternal great grandparents, Miguel and Theresa Huitron. She is also survived by aunt and uncle, Destany & Juney Watkins; uncle, David Pyles and many aunts and uncles.
Ellareigna is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Mark Becker; great-great grandparents, Virginia & Joseph Becker; maternal great grandfather, Charles Fields and paternal great grandparents, Robert and Delores Watkins.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
