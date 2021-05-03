Elizabeth Rose Szymcek, 59 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO.
Elizabeth was born on March 19, 1962 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Victor A. and Marie H. (Costa) Szymcek. Elizabeth was a Teacher’s Aid for the Granite City School District and a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Elizabeth was a member of the Polish Hall in Madison, IL and had a special love of her granddog, Copper. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Elizabeth is survived by and will be missed by her daughter; Gabrielle and Christopher Roberts of Granite City; sister, Janice and John Groboski of Bonne Terre, MO; brothers, Victor J. and Gwen Szymcek of Herrin, IL, Anthony and Norma Alexander of Albany, OR and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sisters; Barbara Duffin, Judith Szymcek, Nancy Harshany; brother, Joseph Szymcek.
In celebration of Elizabeth’s life, a funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to Evelyn’s House.