Elizabeth Marie (Betty) Dieckhaus Maas, 94, of Granite City, formerly of St. Louis, passed away at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born October 11, 1926 to Lawrence & Margaret Johnson Dieckhaus. Elizabeth worked for Rexall Drug Company until she was 50 years old. Beloved Mother to Kathy (Bill) Bond of Evergreen, CO and Lisa (Jeff) Perkins of Granite City, IL. Dear Grandmother to Rachael (Scott) Wichern of St. Louis and Dylan (Emily) Perkins of Granite City. Great Grandmother to Jack and newborn, Cyrus Perkins of Granite City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J. Maas, her parents and her siblings, sister Delores and brothers Lawrence (Bud), Robert (Bob) and Raymond (Skip). A Mother's love can never be replaced.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Donations may be made to Feeding America or to a local food bank of your choice