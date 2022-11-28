Elizabeth “Liz” Mac Mullen, 61, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on November 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born October 16, 1961, in Granite City, Illinois, to John and Nancy (Batson) Mullen.
Liz was employed for years at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and the March of Dimes. Her favorite place in the world was at the family cabin, where she spent as much time as possible with family and friends. Liz collected rocks and would search the river for hours to find just the right ones for her rock garden. She was a loyal and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Survivors include her son, Gavin Mullen of Granite City, Illinois; her beloved mother, Nancy Mullen of Granite City, Illinois; brothers and sister-in-laws: Scott and Sally Mullen of Granite City, Illinois, and Skip and Paulette Mullen of Bloomington, Illinois; nephews: Corey Mullen and Felix Rials; nieces: Melissa Mullen and Latasha Rials; great-nieces: Myla, Amore’, Genesis, and L’Oreal; other extended family and countless cherished friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital.