Elizabeth “Betty” Lyerla-Buffa, age 69, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her home. Betty was born on June 13, 1952 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Paul J. Baker and Alice Louise (Jordan) Baker.
On February 10, 2020, Betty married Albert “AL” Leo Baker in Edwardsville, IL. Betty worked as a special education administrator for the Madison County School District and Will County School District, retiring after many years of dedicated service. Betty enjoyed dancing and traveling with AL after she retired. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Betty loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and a friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Baker.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Al Buffa of Glen Carbon, IL; loving children, Scott (Colleen) Lyerla of St. Louis, MO, Rich (Lori) Buffa of Chesterfield, MO, AJ (Shannon) Buffa of Surprise, AZ and Leo Buffa of Prescott, AZ; dear sisters, Sandra Kay (Jerry) Curran of Edwardsville, IL and Paula Baker of Alton, IL; proud grandmother to Mairead Lyerla, Aoife Lyerla, Jacob Buffa, Caleb Buffa, Ty Buffa, Nina Buffa, Kyle Buffa, Maggie Buffa, Keaton Buffa and Mea Buffa; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to ALS Association - St. Louis Regional Chapter, 1950 Craig Road #200, St. Louis, MO 63146