Eleanor “Nora” (Buteff) Todoroff, 94 years young, passed away on November 2, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Nora was born at home, 836 Pacific Avenue (later Niedringhaus) , in Granite City, IL., on February 16, 1928, the only child of Vladimir Tasse Buteff and Theodora Chacharoff Buteff. Also known as the Shoemaker’s daughter from Lincoln Place, Nora became a survivor as a young girl.
Nora served as Queen of Job’s Daughters in the mid -1940s and graduated from Granite City High School in January of 1946. She attended Brown Business School and employed her secretarial skills both in her occupation and later in life, as she kept track of every date, phone call, event, and person with whom she interacted. In her first job, Nora worked as a secretary at Granite City Steel, and then married the love of her life, Nick Todoroff, Jr. on May 23, 1948. Together they owned and operated the Alton Box Board Cafeteria for twenty years. Then both Nick and Nora were employed and later retired from CPI Corporation, St. Louis, MO.
Nora volunteered for over twenty-five years as choir director at Holy Trinity and Sts. Cyril and Methody Orthodox Churches. As founding members of Sts. Cyril and Methody Orthodox Church, she and Nick were active in numerous endeavors, especially the annual bake sales.
Nora enjoyed traveling with Nick, watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, helping organize class reunions, and creating beaded prayer bracelets. For fifteen years, hundreds of her bracelets generated funds for Shriners Hospital for Children. She enjoyed friendship and luncheons with the H.O.P.E. and Ainad Belle’s groups, had a listening ear, and made time for each person with her smile, positive outlook, and advice, if solicited. She stayed in touch with her friends and made uplifting phone calls. Nora will be missed by her family, her friends, and her neighbors.
Predeceased relatives include her parents, husband Nick, Jr., and second daughter, Elaine Beth (Todoroff) Bonzon, along with brothers-and sisters-in law and numerous cousins and friends.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter Cindy (Stu) Todoroff Mills; Grandchildren Travis (Kara) Mills, Scott (Heather Alvarez) Mills, and Lisa Mills; Great -grandchildren: Evan Nicholas Hendrickson, and Paige Rylee McClelland; Sisters-in-law: Barbara Todoroff and Betty Todoroff; Nieces and Nephews: Rosie (Mike) Blane Berry, Linda (Frank Kuehner) Blane, Joe (Sandy) Todoroff, Jr., Kenny (Cheryl) Todoroff, Sandy Todoroff, Jim (Brenda) Todoroff, Joanne (Tom) Davey; and great- nieces and great-nephews.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Sts. Cyril & Methody Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Andrew Moulton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or to Sts. Cyril & Methody Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Rd., Granite City, IL 62040, and will be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com