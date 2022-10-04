Eldon Warfield

Eldon William Warfield Jr. passed away on October 2, 2022 in Celebration, FL. He was 63 years old. Eldon was born in Granite City, Illinois to Eldon and Vivian Warfield in 1959. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Shaw who he married in 1984, and his daughter Ashley (Brian) Richter of O’Fallon, MO. Eldon had two grandchildren, Caleb Richter and Anna Richter, whom he loved dearly, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins who were a big part of his life. He was preceded in death by his two beloved brothers, James Warfield and Walter Warfield.
Eldon was a 1977 graduate of Granite City High School South and attended SIU-E and St. Louis University where he earned his BA. He played baseball for both schools and later earned his MBA at Fontbonne University. His love of baseball continued throughout his life, both as a player, coach and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Eldon managed multi-family and commercial properties all over the U.S and was the Chapter President of the Institute of Real Estate Management, as well as a Florida Real Estate Broker and CPM. He taught property management at Valencia College in Orlando and served there as the Program Coordinator. Eldon was also the Director of Asset Management for Polaris Realty Capital in Coral Gables, FL. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and coworkers.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at Irwin Chapel, Granite City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.