Elbridge G. MacKenzie, Jr, 80, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, IL.
He was born on February 22, 1943 in Washington, MO to Elbridge, Sr and Vera (McMillian) MacKenzie.
Elbridge married Sharon Patton in Granite City, IL on May 4, 1968.
The U.S. Navy veteran enjoyed watching television and football.
Besides his wife, Elbridge is survived by a daughter, Heather Hinson of Glen Carbon; 2 sons: Scott Mackenzie of Edwardsville and Galen MacKenzie of Granite City; 8 grandchildren and a brother, Robert (Mary) MacKenzie of Dupo.
Elbridge is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Caitlyn.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
