Elaine (Zotti) DeShasier, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Select Hospital at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born March 19, 1947, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Leonard “Lenny” and Emmadella E. (Schmidt) Zotti. Elaine retired in 2012 from Bank of America after 25 years of dedicated service in banking. She had also worked many years at Mrs. Seibold’s Bakery in Granite City. She was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Granite City. Elaine had a passion for the wildlife in her yard and loved watching and feeding her birds and possums and many other critters that would join. She loved family gatherings and was always ready to go out to eat. She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda DeShasier of Granite City; a sister and brother-in-law, Roselyn and Andy Snodgrass of Belleville; a niece, Jaime Snodgrass; a nephew, Justin and Abbey Snodgrass; two great nieces, Ashlyn Rose Mueller and Remy Snodgrass; many cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Yvonne Marie Zotti and Carolyn Zotti.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, IL 62022 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com