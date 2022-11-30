Eileen Walters, 88, of Granite City, Illinois and Pensacola, Florida passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born February 3, 1934, in Chester, Illinois where she spent her childhood. She retired from Middle West Freightways after many years of service as a bookkeeper. Eileen was a very active and faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Pensacola, Florida and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Granite City. She was an avid reader and cherished her cats. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Gerry) Thompson of Granite City; a son, Richard (Maria) Sutton of Granite City; five grandchildren, Nicholaus Bronnbauer, Kyle Bronnbauer, Carly Thompson, Chris Bruzaitis and Kymberlee Ardison; six great grandchildren, Jarett, Jayden, Dakota, Connor, Lilyan and Lariel; a great-great granddaughter, Videll; two brothers, Donald (Marcella) Rowold of Granite City and Kenneth and Virginia Rowold of Chester, Illinois; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold William Walters whom passed away on October 5, 2008, and her parents, Otto and Mabel (Bodeker) Rowold.
In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice of Fairview Heights, Illinois. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com