Eileen J. Flowers, 96, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on December 10, 1924 in Danville, IL to Walter and Essie (Stahl) Acord.
Eileen married Elvis Oliver Flowers in St. Louis, Mo on November 13, 1940. He preceded her in death in 2014.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed reading and being around people. She attended the North 22nd Baptist Church in Granite City, IL and she had been a teacher’s assistant with the Madison, IL school district.
Eileen is survived by 5 daughters: Carol Jean Britt of Granite City, IL, Pat Crader of Granite City, IL, Linda Mae Lea of Lyerly, GA, Virginia “Ginger” Staples of Granite City, IL and Dorothy Jean Bloodworth of Granite City, IL; a son and daughter in law, Elvis and Ellen Flowers of Granite City, IL; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a sister, Violet Rose Flowers of Baldwin, MO.
Besides her husband and parents, Eileen is preceded in death by 2 brothers: William Lawrence Acord and Edward Acord and a sister, Betty Jean Acord.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estate in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
