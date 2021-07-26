Eiko (Oshiro) Miller, age 71, of Maryville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, with her two sons and husband by her side. Eiko was born on December 15, 1949, in Haebarucho, Okinawa, Japan. She was a daughter of the late Hoei Oshiro and the late Yuki Oshiro, sister to the late Yasuko Sakiyama, the late Toyomasa Oshiro and the late Toyoji Oshiro.
Eiko is survived by her husband of 47 years, Alfred Miller, her two sons Kelly Miller and Ernie Miller, her sister Mitsue Inaba and, her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Eiko loved and excelled at sports. It’s hard to believe, but at only 4’11” inches tall, she was a dynamo at basketball which was her true sports passion. In her senior year and captain of her high school women’s team, they played in the Okinawa, Japan Championship and placed second, losing by only one point.
Eiko loved gardening. She treated her flowers and vegetables as she treated her family…with great love, compassion and care.
Her passion later in life was Eisa Dancing, and she performed with the St Louis Eisa group where she also taught and choreographed many dances. She performed dance all across the community, including each year at the Japanese Festival at the St Louis Botanical Gardens. She also was a talented artist and creative spirit. She spent hours of her free time hand crafting greeting cards to raise money for the Eisa Dance Club.
Eiko left this earth with the assurance of eternal life through Jesus Christ as she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior before her passing.
Services will be held at the Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, IL, including Visitation on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM and Funeral on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM with Pastor Yoshi Ubutaka officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral Services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in honor of Eiko Miller will be donated to support the Eisa Dance club so that Eiko’s love of dance will continue to spread joy throughout our community as well as the Japanese International Harvest Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.