Edward Thomas Spencer, 64, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born on March 16, 1957 to Boyd and Glenna Spencer.
Edward married Yon Song in Lancaster, CA on October 25, 1983.
The U.S. Air Force veteran was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 30 years of service as a carman.
Edwards is survived by his wife, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
