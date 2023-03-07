Edward Sido, Jr.

Edward J. Sido, Jr., 94, died Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1928, the son of the late Edward J. and Loretto M. (Dwyer) Sido, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Joseph Sido, and a sister: Loretta Leimkuehler.
Ed was employed in the Madison Public School District #12 for thirty years as a teacher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and the American Legion. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served from 1950 to 1952.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10:15 am until time of Mass of Christian Celebration at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Holy Angels Parish in Wood River. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Angels Parish, Masses, or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home is Wood River is in charge of arrangements.