Edward Marshall Schroeder, 82, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, Missouri.
He was born April 1, 1940, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Edward Marshall and Mildred E. (Hesler) Schroeder Sr.
Ed was a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and retired from the Granite City School District after 29 years of dedicated service. He taught German and English at Coolidge Middle School. Ed was formerly associated with Brilliant Antiques of Clayton, Missouri for 20 years and with the Fox Theatre of St. Louis, Missouri for 20 years where he had served as the Director of Volunteer Services. He was a past member of the American Federation of Teachers, National Council of Teachers of English and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. He was a runner-up for Illinois Teacher of the Year in 1988, received the Illinois Distinguished Educator Award in 1988, Granite City Ambassadors Citizen Award in 1989, Crystal Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1990 and was selected for the Who’s Who Among American Teachers in 1990, was one of six St. Louis area teachers chosen as “The Best in St. Louis” in 1991 and one of 36 teachers in the United States selected by the Walt Disney Corporation as a semi-finalist for “The American Teacher Award” in 1991, along with many other recognitions, honors and awards throughout the years. Ed was also a former member of the Masonic Temple #877, Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois and the Ainad Shrine Temple and a former board member and president of the Animal Protection Association of Granite City, board member and vice president of the Lewis and Clark Lung Association of Edwardsville, board member and chairman of the Quad City Cancer Society of Granite City and board member and president of the Granite City Public Library Board.
He is survived by the anchors of his magical childhood in Granite City, siblings Charles Schroeder of Covington, Louisiana and Ruth (Schroeder) Friend of Boulder Colorado. He is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, former students, and the fellow world travelers he met along the way. He will be sorely missed by all who got to experience his merrymaking, his wit, his compassion, his wisdom.
In celebration of his life and in accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and public services will not be held. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or to support your local animal shelter in his memory.
