Edward Allen Robertson Jr., 54, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:29 a.m on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born June 9, 1967 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Edward Allen Roberts Sr. and Myra L. (Willaredt) Cook. He married Brenda (Hodson) Robertson on March 1, 2004 in Hermann, Missouri and she survives. He had worked as a police officer in Granite City for several years and also as a dispatcher and security officer throughout Missouri and Colorado. He was an avid NASCAR fan and car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his mother and stepfather, Myra L. and Terry Cook of Granite City; his father, Edward Allen Robertson Sr. of Highland; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lauren and Joe Huddleston of Mahomet, Illinois and Kristen and Justin Kichler of Granite City; a grandbaby on the way; a brother, Jay Robertson of Highland; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Robertson; a sister-in-law, Erica Robertson and his grandparents, Ray and Marion Willaredt and Dudley and Alene Robertson. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend John Robertson officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com