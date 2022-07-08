Edward Hoover

Edward “Big Worm” Hoover 56 of Granite City passed 7:25am July 7, 2022 University Manor in Edwardsville.
Retired 911 dispatcher in Madison County after 20 year service. Captain Madison Volunteer Fire Dept 30 year’s service.
Survived by daughter Erin Hoover (Alex Sanka) of Summit IL son Tyler (Michaela) Hoover of Granite City and grandson Mason. Sister Judy (Richard) Thomas of Granite City
Visitation Sunday July 10, 2022 from 2-6 pm
Funeral Monday July 11, 2022 10 is Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City.
Burial Calvary Catholic Cemetery Edwardsville next to his beloved wife Gloria.