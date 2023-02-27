Edward E. Gerber, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his home.
He was born on September 20, 1956 in Granite City, IL to Charles Gerber, Sr and Patsy (Seimer) Gerber.
Edward married Kathy Baker in Granite City on February 2, 1981.
The loving husband and father worked as a self-employed contractor for over 35 years. He was a member of the Granite City Eagles and loved to ride motorcycles and play pool. He also enjoyed karaoke, Rock n Roll and going on trips.
Besides his wife, Edward is survived by 2 daughters: Patty Gerber of Granite City and Melissa (Cole) Smith of Granite City; a son, Eddie, Jr (Erin) Gerber of Edwardsville and 5 grandchildren: Alex, Richard, Tara, Jakob and Kaleb. Also surviving are 4 brothers: Charles Gerber, Jr of OK, Mike Gerber of OK, Robert (Melinda) Gerber of Granite City and Mark (Lisa) Gerber of Decatur, IL.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Memorials may be made to the family.
